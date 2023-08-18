This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Texas County Memorial Hospital is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will collect blood donations in the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room on the TCMH campus.

TCMH receives 100 percent of its blood supply from CBCO. All blood collected by CBCO stays in the area to be utilized by Ozark communities, neighbors and families.

The CBCO serves TCMH and 43 other hospitals in 40 different counties. Approximately 250 units of blood are needed each day. TCMH uses about 400 units of blood each year.

Eligible donors can be anyone 16 years old (requires parental consent for first-time donors) or older who weighs at least 110 pounds and has not been given blood in the last 56 days. All donors must provide identification when registering to donate.

Donors will receive an exclusive “Be a Party Animal – Go Wild” blood drive T-shirt and two tickets to Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield while supplies last.

Appointments are not required; however, strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule your appointment, call CBCO at 417-227-5006 or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood.

For more information about the blood drive, contact Jason Mayberry, education director at TCMH, at 417-967-1340 or 866-967-3311. For questions regarding donor eligibility, contact the CBCO at 800-280-5337.