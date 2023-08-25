This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The City of Houston’s annual asphalt program — paid through a quarter-cent sales tax — is expected to start Monday.

This year’s work is generally around the Texas County Justice Center neighborhood.

Citizens will also see work in and around St. Mark’s Catholic Church — Sommerfield, North Oak Crest and South Oak Crest.

For most of its recent history, the city has maintained streets by doing regular asphalt overlays.

The city asks that vehicles be parked where it doesn’t interfere with work.