In closed session meetings on Monday, Aug. 21 and Wednesday, Aug. 23, the City of Houston raised the salary of two employees.

On Monday, with Alderman Don Romines absent, members voted unanimously to raise the salary of Robbie Mortensen, parks and recreation director, to $40,000.

On Wednesday, with Aldermen Kevin Stilley and Romines absent, members voted unanimously to raise the salary of Sean Smith, attorney, to $44,500.