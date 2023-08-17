Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during its Aug. 9-10 meeting.

Commissioners:

•Spoke to Steve Domokos about the process of accepting roads in the Golden Hills community development at Raymondville. It also visited with David Scantlin about the progress.

•Received an update from project manager Evan Lewis, Great Rivers Engineering, about a Camp Road bridge at Baptist Camp Access that is closed after sustaining fire damage. The commission expressed the importance of expediting the process.

•Approved a temporary liquor license for Larry’s Pool Hall to serve drinks at the Black Barn at Licking.

•Appointed Larry Curnutt as a Pierce Township board member.

•Heard the county assessor report that a citizen wanting his motel classified as residential.

•Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Patrick Ong as full-time jailer effective Aug. 9 and Minnie Bennert as full-time cook on Aug. 9.

•Heard George Sholtz ask questions about the bid process for the repair of the Texas County Historical and Military Museum.

•Heard from Fred Wagner on Pierce Township concerns.

•Visited with Thomas and Gayle Rowley with concerns about Bartlett Drive in Pierce Township.

•Decided to move forward with the Crexendo telephone system for the circuit clerk’s telephones.

•Sent a letter to the Missouri Department of Revenue concerning the county law enforcement tax.