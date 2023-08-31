Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Aug. 23 – Aug. 24 meeting.

Members:

Met with Ryan Hilton and Josh Glover, CPI Technologies, for a quarterly update. Cybersecurity, circuit clerk phones, a projector in the justice center and the help desk were discussed.

Received a phone call inquiring about funds for a resource officer vehicle and speed signs for Summersville Schools.

Attended the Gentry Center liaison council meeting.

Reviewed and acknowledged the electronic notice of resignation from Alan Koehn as full-time jailer effective Aug. 11.

Reviewed the sale of surplus items at the sheriff’s department.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Tony Floyd and Kristen Sullins with updates on the progress of Twin Cities Industrial Park.

Grant Wilson, representing Congressman Jason Smith, to discuss updates.

George Sholtz asking about updates on the bridge at Camp Road and Turkey Road and to discuss Senate Bill 190.

Bob Parker, Michael O’Brien and Chuck Million to discuss Senate Bill 190. The commission is favorable to the law but would like further clarification.

The full minutes can be read below: