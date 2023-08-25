Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Aug. 16 – Aug. 17 meeting.
Members:
- Robert Ross attended a Current Township meeting concerning Silver Drive.
- Attended a Sustainable Ozark Partnership meeting in Waynesville.
- Attended a TAC meeting at SCOcog as well as a SCOCOG broad meeting.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- Maintenance concerning updates pertaining to the I-CON system, awnings at the administration building and the museum.
- Brad Rees, Elishah Nickels and Diana Lewis requesting ARPA funds.
