Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Aug. 16 – Aug. 17 meeting.

Members:

Robert Ross attended a Current Township meeting concerning Silver Drive.

Attended a Sustainable Ozark Partnership meeting in Waynesville.

Attended a TAC meeting at SCOcog as well as a SCOCOG broad meeting.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Maintenance concerning updates pertaining to the I-CON system, awnings at the administration building and the museum.

Brad Rees, Elishah Nickels and Diana Lewis requesting ARPA funds.

The full minutes can be read below: