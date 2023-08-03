Texas County Administrative Building photo
COMMISSION MEETS

Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their July 28 – July 29 meeting.

Members:

  • Reviewed and signed an authorization letter for Missouri Ozark Road Rally on Aug. 5.
  • Heard that David Scantlin, Jackson Township, Gary Holaday, Lynch Township and Mary Ellen Higashi, Lynch Township, were voted chairman, vice chair and secretary of their respective townships.
  • Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Belinda Akers, full-time jailer, effective July 26.
  • Held a discussion on previously purchased body cameras for the sheriff’s office.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

  • The assessor concerning senate bill 190 and updated information from the state tax commission.
  • A couple concerned about water district #2.
  • An email from Robert Stientjes concerning Silver Drive in Current Township.
  • Reviewed a fourth notice from Texas County Memorial Hospital for a bill.
  • Angel Wells and Johnna Cook, Texas County Health Department, concerning current opioid settlements.

The full minutes can be read below:

Approved-Minutes-for-July-28-and-29Download

