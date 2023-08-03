Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their July 28 – July 29 meeting.
Members:
- Reviewed and signed an authorization letter for Missouri Ozark Road Rally on Aug. 5.
- Heard that David Scantlin, Jackson Township, Gary Holaday, Lynch Township and Mary Ellen Higashi, Lynch Township, were voted chairman, vice chair and secretary of their respective townships.
- Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Belinda Akers, full-time jailer, effective July 26.
- Held a discussion on previously purchased body cameras for the sheriff’s office.
In other business, commissioners heard from:
- The assessor concerning senate bill 190 and updated information from the state tax commission.
- A couple concerned about water district #2.
- An email from Robert Stientjes concerning Silver Drive in Current Township.
- Reviewed a fourth notice from Texas County Memorial Hospital for a bill.
- Angel Wells and Johnna Cook, Texas County Health Department, concerning current opioid settlements.
The full minutes can be read below: