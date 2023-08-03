Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their July 28 – July 29 meeting.

Members:

Reviewed and signed an authorization letter for Missouri Ozark Road Rally on Aug. 5.

Heard that David Scantlin, Jackson Township, Gary Holaday, Lynch Township and Mary Ellen Higashi, Lynch Township, were voted chairman, vice chair and secretary of their respective townships.

Reviewed and acknowledged the hiring of Belinda Akers, full-time jailer, effective July 26.

Held a discussion on previously purchased body cameras for the sheriff’s office.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

The assessor concerning senate bill 190 and updated information from the state tax commission.

A couple concerned about water district #2.

An email from Robert Stientjes concerning Silver Drive in Current Township.

Reviewed a fourth notice from Texas County Memorial Hospital for a bill.

Angel Wells and Johnna Cook, Texas County Health Department, concerning current opioid settlements.

The full minutes can be read below: