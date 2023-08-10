Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters during their Aug. 2 – Aug. 3 meeting.

Spoke to Mike Scott and Scott Rice, BPJ Insurance, on the county’s health insurance and renewals. They also spoke to Dan Cavender on the county’s buildings, liability and cyber security insurance.

Adopted a “conflict of interest resolution” for the county. It was sent to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Set the county tax levy for the year 2024. A public hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

Signed the jail improvement contract.

Reviewed and acknowledged the resignation of Amanda Gale, effective Aug. 3.

Were informed by the public administrator that she went over her budget for postage and presented a letter explaining the conditions causing the issue.

In other business, commissioners heard from:

Jeff Malam presented the commission with a resignation letter from Scott Woolsey, Pierce Township. He recommended Larry Cornutt as his replacement.

Stace Holland, TCMH CEO, with updates from the hospital and a request concerning the opioid settlement funds.

Bennie Cook concerning SB 190.

Shawn Brown, Houston Senior Citizens Center, to review ARPA guidelines for solutions to issues at the center.

