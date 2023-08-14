This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Houston High School Band is sponsoring a “First Pitch Contest” for the Springfield Cardinals baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26. Squaring off for the honor are Dr. Tricia Benoist of Texas County Memorial Hospital and Jason Pounds, Houston High School teacher. The local band will play the national anthem before the game.

The “First Pitch” competition winner will be determined by the person who raises the most money. The funds being raised by the competitors will go toward the Houston High School Color Guard competitions in 2023-’24. Due to the leadership of Beth Tapen, the color guard has grown in size and won many No. 1 ratings in 2022 competitions.

FIRST PITCH COMPETITORS

Jason Pounds is competing for the first time. He is a graduate of Houston High School. After graduating in 1992, he returned to join the staff in 2013. He taught history for nine years but switched to English in 2022. He has coached the Scholar Bowl team since 2013. The team has captured five district titles and has made three consecutive final four appearances, including winning the state championship in 2022. The team also took fifth in National Scholar Bowl Small School competition in April in Chicago. Fans attending any of the athletic events are entertained by great music and Pounds’ highlights of the games.

Pounds has containers in Houston High School office, Cozumel, Pizza Hut and Piney River Brewing Co.

Dr. Benoist is representing Texas County Memorial Hospital in the pitch contest. She is chief of staff at the hospital where she has served as an active member of the medical staff for the last 15 years as a family medicine doctor and obstetrics physician. She and her husband, Larry, have five children who attend Houston Schools. Her family attends St. Mark Church where she is the director of religious education youth programs.

Persons can make a donation for Dr. Benoist at the hospital, to husband Larry or through her Venmo Account: Venmo@Patricial-Benoist. Contributions also can be given to her children Allie, Claire, Charlie, Ben and Ryan.

“We hope that the community gets involved in building up their donations and then attends the game to see who gets that First Pitch,” said Brenda Senter, a volunteer.

ABOUT THE EVENT

Houston High School Tiger Pride Band will play the national anthem at the game on Aug. 26. The Houston community will be sitting in Section N on the third base line in the shade. Fans are asked to wear Houston red or black colors and come support the band and First Pitch competitors, Jason Pounds and Tricia Benoist.

Tickets can be purchased for $11 each at the high school office.

First 2,000 through the gates receive a Paul Goldschmidt MVP Bobblehead.

Texas County Memorial Hospital will purchase tickets for any hospital employee attending. Additional family member tickets can be purchased for $11 each from Faith in the TCMH administration offices.