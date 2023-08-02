The Texas County Coroner answered 24 calls in July 2023. In the community, there were 20 natural deaths, including cancer (8), heart attack (3), respiratory disease (3), dementia/Alzheimer’s (2), sepsis (2) and pulmonary embolism (2). There was one death in the community due to an accidental overdose of Fentanyl, and one suicide by ligature asphyxiation.



There were two offender deaths at South Central Correctional Center in July. One death was due to natural causes (complications of diabetes), and one death was due to Fentanyl overdose.

Coroner Marie Lasater attended the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada from July 16 – 20. Deputy Coroner Brent Honeycutt provided coverage during the coroner’s absence.