This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

In late August, Texas County will hold a sale of tracts that owners did not pay their taxes on.

The sale will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the front door of the Texas County Administrative Center in Houston.

Here is the listing:

The procedure is overseen by Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell. Notices were earlier sent to citizens who were delinquent on their taxes.

Upon the sale of a property, the previous owner has one year to redeem the property or it is transferred to the purchaser.