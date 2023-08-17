Texas County will hold a sale of tracts Aug. 28 where owners have not paid their property tax obligations.

The sale will take place at 10 a.m. at the front door of the Texas County Administrative Center in Houston. A listing was published for three weeks, ending this week. (It is on B-7 of this week’s newspaper)

The procedure is overseen by Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell. Notices were earlier sent to citizens who were delinquent on their taxes.

Upon the sale of a property, the previous owner has one year to redeem the property or it is transferred to the purchaser.