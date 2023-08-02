A man who was the subject of three manhunts — including one in Texas County — faces new charges in Greene County.

James H. Cruse, 54, is charged with first-degree property damage, a felony, in Greene County; and tampering with a vehicle, first-degree; burglary, second-degree; and property damage, first-degree, stemming from Springfield charges. He was arrested on the third day of a manhunt that included Texas and Greene counties, authorities said. Various bonds are set on the latest charges, and if Cruse would be released, he would be confined to a monitoring and house arrest, court documents show.

The extensive search for Cruse began Friday, July 28, in Texas County after he was spotted running from a Highway AD residence southwest of Cabool. Before his arrest on July 30 in Springfield, numerous agencies had been involved in finding him, beginning the day before his capture, which was around U.S. 65 where he attempted to scale a rock ledge.