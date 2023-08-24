David Ray Cloud, age 69, passed away Aug. 19, 2023, in Rolla, Mo. Born Sept. 14, 1953, in Rantoul, Ill., to Vern and Jo Ann Cloud.

Mr. Cloud is preceded in death by his father, Vern; brother, Kenny; two great-grandsons.

Survivors include wife, Judith Cloud of Salem; mother, Jo Ann Cloud; brothers, Steve Cloud of Alabama; Daniel Cloud of Ohio; sister, Kathy Darter of Cabool, Mo.; daughters, Tammy Evans and Sherry Raynor of Houston, Mo.; son, Andy Cloud of Salem; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He grew up on multiple Navy bases where his father was stationed. He graduated high school in Clinton, Ill., before joining the U.S. Navy. He then married Judith Ann Smith on Aug. 19, 1999, in Decatur, Ill.

He loved to fish for catfish and play Sorry with his wife every morning. The last few months he enjoyed spending it with son and daughter-in-law and grandkids and Jordan.

A graveside service with full military honors will take place Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, Ill. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.