Many departments in the region — including Houston — responded Thursday afternoon to Willow Springs at a fuel tank farm after a fire blew the top off a 30,000-gallon container.

Representatives of the departments said coordination and the joint effort went flawless. There were no reported injuries. Houston took its ladder truck to the site, which is situated near a recently developed area that includes many new businesses near U.S. 60 and 63 and is northwest of a Love’s Truck Stop.

The dome that blew off a 30,000 gallon storage container at a Willow Springs business. (Photos from area fire departments)

Much of the credit, they said, was due to pre-planning, training and having a disaster plan in place. The business sells and transports gasoline, diesel, propane, ethanol, biodiesel and asphalt/emulsion products.