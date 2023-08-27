Four departments responded Sunday morning to a house fire in Houston.

Smoke poured out of the structure at King and Chestnut streets as departments began arriving.

City of Houston, Houston Rural, Raymondville and Licking were on the scene that sits on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Electricity was disconnected from the house. A Texas County Memorial Hospital ambulance was on stand-by. The Houston Police Department assisted with traffic.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family who lived there, authorities said.