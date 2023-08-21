The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded on July 30 to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Highway 32 residence in Licking.

A 60-year-old woman had initially told dispatch that she had been strangled by a 56-year-old man there, but she then told the deputy and a Licking police officer who was also on scene that she hadn’t been strangled and there had been no physical contact between the man and her.

The man was there and was actively packing his belongings to move out. The two were advised of the 12-hour rule.

•Clinton T. Stewart, 40, of 17575 Highway H in Elk Creek, was arrested Aug. 5 for having an active Texas County warrant for felony charges of stealing $750 or more and receiving stolen property.

A deputy made the arrest at about 12:15 a.m. after conducting a traffic stop of a vehicle that was parked in the middle of Clark Road. After the officer made contact with the driver, Stewart, a computer check revealed the warrant.

He was taken to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $25,000.

•On Aug.3, a deputy investigated a report of a stolen vehicle at a Castleberry Lane residence at Cabool.

The officer was notified by an investigator from Home Depot that an excavator had been swiped.

While patrolling the area, the deputy saw an excavator matching the description sitting at a residence and made contact with a 22-year-old man who lives there.

The man told the officer he didn’t know the unit was stolen and had purchased it for $11,000 from a man in Sand Springs, Okla.

The unit was started up to engage its GPS device, and confirmation was made that it was one in question. The vehicle was towed from the residence. Investigation is ongoing.

•A deputy was dispatched Aug. 4 regarding a report of theft at a Wallen Road residence at Eunice.

An 82-year-old man there told the officer that a generator, a welder, two chainsaws and a flashlight had been stolen from his garage. He said that on Aug. 2 he had given gas to a man driving a white Dodge sedan that had four people in it. He said one of the car’s occupants had gone into the garage to get the gas and that he had then left the area.

Suspects have not been identified.

•A 79-year-old Mountain Grove man reported on June 20 that numerous tools with a total value of $9,482 had been stolen from a shop building on his Fays Lane property.

The man told an investigating deputy that he had come to the property and found that a lock on the shop had been cut off. There are no suspects.