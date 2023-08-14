The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
- On July 23, a deputy investigated a report of several portable-potty units with a total value of $7,000 missing from a Cessna Road property at Cabool.
A 33-year-old Mountain Grove man is a suspect and investigation is ongoing.
- Justin Christopher, 29, of 6108 Birchen Road at Hartshorn, was arrested Aug. 1 for having an active Texas County warrant for two counts of a felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft.
A deputy made the arrest at a residence in Hartshorn after being advised that Christopher was there. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.
- On Aug. 5, a deputy made contact with a dog bite victim at Texas County Memorial Hospital.
The victim, a 19-year-old male, told the officer he had been bitten by his Rottweiler when he tried to break up a fight between his two dogs. He said the dog was normally friendly and wouldn’t intentionally bite anyone, and it was up to date on its shots.
Texas County Jail admissions
Aug. 5
Thomas Kempf – no license
Clinton Stewart – stealing
Aug. 6
Lloyd Cross – DWI
Aug. 7
Shilo Miller – driving while revoked
Norris Sutton – statutory sodomy
Justin Hunter – driving while revoked
Kyle Keene – unlawful use of weapon
Jessica Peters – possession of controlled substance
Amanda Wilson – possession of controlled substance, stealing
Ronald Watkins – possession of controlled substance
William Palmer – possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest
Julie Hicks – property damage, assault
Aug. 8
Jeremy Colburn – child molestation
Taylor Jenkins – DWI
Clarence Hall – driving while revoked
Ricky Bryson – bond surrender, burglary
Aug. 9
Daniel Richardson – nuisance violation
Elizabeth Poole – possession of synthetic narcotics
Timothy Casso – violation of protection order
Skye Marler – bond revoked
Katrina Kirk – possession of controlled substance
Aug. 10
Amanda Wilson – probation and parole hold
Dale Crane – sodomy or attempted sodomy
Aug. 11
Steven Shriver – shock time