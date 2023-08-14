sheriff's badge picture

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

  • On July 23, a deputy investigated a report of several portable-potty units with a total value of $7,000 missing from a Cessna Road property at Cabool.

A 33-year-old Mountain Grove man is a suspect and investigation is ongoing.

  • Justin Christopher, 29, of 6108 Birchen Road at Hartshorn, was arrested Aug. 1 for having an active Texas County warrant for two counts of a felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft.

A deputy made the arrest at a residence in Hartshorn after being advised that Christopher was there. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.

  • On Aug. 5, a deputy made contact with a dog bite victim at Texas County Memorial Hospital.

The victim, a 19-year-old male, told the officer he had been bitten by his Rottweiler when he tried to break up a fight between his two dogs. He said the dog was normally friendly and wouldn’t intentionally bite anyone, and it was up to date on its shots.

Texas County Jail admissions

Aug. 5

Thomas Kempf – no license

Clinton Stewart – stealing

Aug. 6

Lloyd Cross – DWI

Aug. 7

Shilo Miller – driving while revoked

Norris Sutton – statutory sodomy

Justin Hunter – driving while revoked

Kyle Keene – unlawful use of weapon

Jessica Peters – possession of controlled substance

Amanda Wilson – possession of controlled substance, stealing

Ronald Watkins – possession of controlled substance

William Palmer – possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest

Julie Hicks – property damage, assault

Aug. 8

Jeremy Colburn – child molestation

Taylor Jenkins – DWI

Clarence Hall – driving while revoked

Ricky Bryson – bond surrender, burglary

Aug. 9

Daniel Richardson – nuisance violation

Elizabeth Poole – possession of synthetic narcotics

Timothy Casso – violation of protection order

Skye Marler – bond revoked

Katrina Kirk – possession of controlled substance

Aug. 10

Amanda Wilson – probation and parole hold

Dale Crane – sodomy or attempted sodomy

Aug. 11

Steven Shriver – shock time

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply