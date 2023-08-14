The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

On July 23, a deputy investigated a report of several portable-potty units with a total value of $7,000 missing from a Cessna Road property at Cabool.

A 33-year-old Mountain Grove man is a suspect and investigation is ongoing.

Justin Christopher, 29, of 6108 Birchen Road at Hartshorn, was arrested Aug. 1 for having an active Texas County warrant for two counts of a felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft or aircraft.

A deputy made the arrest at a residence in Hartshorn after being advised that Christopher was there. He was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.

On Aug. 5, a deputy made contact with a dog bite victim at Texas County Memorial Hospital.

The victim, a 19-year-old male, told the officer he had been bitten by his Rottweiler when he tried to break up a fight between his two dogs. He said the dog was normally friendly and wouldn’t intentionally bite anyone, and it was up to date on its shots.