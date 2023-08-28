The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

A 70-year-old Elk Creek man reported on Aug. 21 that about two weeks earlier, a salesman had stopped by his Highway 137 residence. The man told a deputy that he noticed his wallet was missing from a table in the dining room and he suspected that the salesman had stolen it.

The man said the wallet contained his driver’s license, a credit card and $50 cash.

Heather N. Schoster, 23, and Kullan P. Sharp, 32, both of 230 Green Street in Licking, were each arrested on July 30 for having active Texas County warrants for two counts of a felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle.

A deputy made the arrests at the pair’s residence and took them to jail, each with a bond set at $2,000.

On Aug. 17, deputies went to an Elm Drive residence at Plato to serve commit papers on a 27-year-old man.

The man was located in the front yard but attempted to flee when officers made contact with him. He was apprehended but began to fight and refused to get into the transport van.

A deputy was able to get him in the van, but the man head-butted the officer in the right eye.

The man was advised that there was a warrant for him to go to the hospital and that he had to go. He finally calmed down and there were no further issues.