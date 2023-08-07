The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

On July 13, a deputy on patrol observed a purple Ford Ranger traveling on German Road driven by a man who the officer knew had a revoked driver’s license.

A traffic stop was conducted, and a computer check confirmed the man’s license status. The deputy received consent to search the vehicle, and an empty syringe was located.

The driver was released from custody on the scene and advised to contact a valid driver to operate the truck. A report was sent to the county prosecutor.

Brian Stanek, 67, of 20130 Lakeview Trial at Raymondville, was arrested Aug. 1 for having an active Texas County warrant of unreported nature.

A deputy made the arrest in the lobby at the sheriff’s department after being advised Stanek was there. He was taken to jail.

A 42-year-old Mountain Grove woman reported on Aug. 1 that two gas cans had been stolen from a shed on her Greenwood Road property.

There are no suspects.

On July 25, a 43-year-old Elk Creek woman reported that a 32-year-old man had been harassing her family at their Highway H residence.

The woman told an investigating deputy that the man had been flipping her off, standing in the roadway screaming and shooting guns from his roof. She also said the man had tried to run her husband and kids off of Highway H.

The woman said she was worried about the safety of her family and neighbors due to the man’s behavior. Investigation is ongoing.

On July 20, a deputy investigated a fight in the Texas County Jail between two male inmates – a 26-year-old Houston man and a 19-year-old Licking man.

After reviewing surveillance video and conducting interviews, the officer determined that the older man had been the primary aggressor and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against him.

A deputy responded on July 23 to a report of a domestic disturbance between a man and woman at a U.S. 63 residence in Houston.

A 59-year-old woman there told the officer a 58-year-old man had been taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital with a sever laceration on his head.

She first told the officer there had been no altercation and the man had fallen and cut his head. She then said there had been and altercation and she had kicked the man, causing him to fall and cut his head. She then said she didn’t know how he injured his head but the wound had been self-inflicted.

The officer made contact with the man and he refused to talk about the incident.