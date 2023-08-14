This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Drury University will host a Veterans Benefits Workshop from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Ozark VFW Post 7628 (104 S. First St.).

Military members, veterans and their families are invited to come learn about veteran’s education programs and how best to utilize them. Drury’s Military and Veteran Benefits Coordinator, Kristina Smith, will be available to answer questions alongside VFW Veteran Service Office, Veterans Upward Bound, Missouri State University, Evangel University and Ozarks Technical Community College.

As a military spouse and a multiple-generation military family member, Smith holds a unique perspective on military benefits. Her work with the VA to certify benefits has given her an in-depth understanding of regulations and laws governing the programs. Additionally, as someone who also certifies benefits for members of her own family — her husband, brother, father and children — Smith is intimately familiar with the challenges and rewards of pursuing education within the military community.

“I have a long history and passion for helping military veterans get their education. Education empowers individuals and opens doors to countless opportunities. At Drury, we are dedicated to supporting veterans and their families, helping them make the most of their benefits and achieve their educational goals,” said Smith.

Drury GO is enrolling for fall classes at Drury.edu/Go/.

For more information about the event, contact Kristina Smith at 417-873-6665, ksmith073@drury.edu.