Edith A. McKinney, 92, daughter of Dewey and Minnie Jones Smith was born May 26, 1931, in Texas County, Mo., and passed away Aug. 3, 2023, at The Retreat Hospice in Mobile, Ala.

She married Roy McKinney on March 7, 1947. They welcomed three children, Sherry Young (Carol), Lafayette, La., Connie Stines (Tom), Belleville, Ill., and Jerry McKinney (Pam), Wilmer, Ala. Edith was a member of Central Baptist Church, Houston, Mo. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, step-father, Tom Kinserlow, six brothers, two sisters and three grandsons. She is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, Mo. Burial will follow at Boone Creek Cemetery, Licking, Mo.. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

