An “Excessive Heat Warning” remains in effect through today with afternoon heat index values of 104-112 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Tonight’s Houston Tigers football game at home is rolled back to 8 p.m. Cabool plays Harrisburg at home. That game also starts at 8 p.m.

Cooler weather looks to move into the area this weekend into next week, the National Weather Service said. There is a low chance of rain over the next seven days, it said.