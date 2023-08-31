A woman from Columbia was found in a submerged vehicle Wednesday, said Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, authorities received a report of a subject inside a vehicle in water about 700 feet downstream from Katfish Kathy’s Access in Boone County.

The vehicle was later recovered by the patrol’s dive team and Caroline M. Dill, 22, of Columbia, was identified as the individual.

Dill was taken by Reid Millard Funeral Home to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s office and officially confirmed dead by drowning at 8:30 p.m.

Dill is the daughter of former Houston Schools Superintendent Scott Dill and Elementary Principal Amy Dill.

Next of kin have been notified.