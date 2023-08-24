A 16-year-old girl was injured in a Texas County accident just after midnight Thursday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Msgt. Dale Pounds said an eastbound 2008 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 17-year-old girl traveled off the right side of Lone Pine Road about three miles east of Mountain Grove and struck the ditch.

The younger girl was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle had minor damage. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt. Both are from Mountain Grove.

Assisting at the scene were Tpr. Justin Dedmon, the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and Mountain Grove Fire Department.