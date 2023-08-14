The Houston High School band program announced its theme for 2023 last week — “To the Stars!”

“This show is about the feelings of awe wonder, and mystery you feel looking up at the clear, lightless night skies which are abundant in the Ozarks,” said Sam Van Dielen, band director.

The public can catch the band at its fourth annual ice cream social 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, behind the Tiger Fieldhouse. The first half-time performance is Friday, Sept. 8.

“To the Stars” is an arrangement of “Neptune” and “Mercury” from Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” as well as “Clair De Lune” by Claude Debussy and snippets of “Ode to Joy” by Beethoven and the “Hallelujah Chorus” by G.F. Handel.

Designers, writers and instructional staff include Michael J. Miller, Matthew Blaser, Devin Hughes, Lewis Renegar, Beth Tapen, Tyrese Vanderkuur, Ian Evans and Van Dielen.

“We’re lucky to have a fantastic team of educators, administrators, parents, and community behind the Tiger Pride Marching Band,” said Van Dielen.