The Houston High School Band is planning an alumni dinner for former members of the organization.

West Plains Bank and Trust Co. in Houston is sponsoring pulled pork sandwiches for the band and all alumni at the band room from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday night, Sept. 29.

Band alums are invited to the dinner, connect with Sam Van Dielen, band director; Beth Tapen, color guard coach; and members of the 2023-2024 band.

Alumni also are invited to play with the band during the Friday night game at Tiger Stadium. It is homecoming night. All alumni members with the band will be announced.

For more information and to use an instrument at the game contact Van Dielen, svandielen@houston.k12.mo.us.