The Houston High School boys basketball program will host its eighth annual fundraising Golf Tournament Saturday, Sept. 16, at Houston Municipal Golf Course.

The event will feature an 18-hole 2-man Scramble competition beginning at 9 a.m. and a 2-man Scramble and Modified Horse Race competition beginning at about 2 p.m.

The fee to enter the scramble event is $140 (including mulligans and on-course games) and the entry fee for the Horse Race will be Calcutta.

To enter, call the course at 417-967-0791. For more information, call HHS boys basketball head coach Jim Moore at 417-825-1358.