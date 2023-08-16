A Houston High School football standout will be inducted into the Missouri Southern State University Athletics Hall of Fame class in Joplin on Oct. 28.

Harold Noirfalise (HHS class of 1980) played football 1981-1984. He is one of five student athletes to receive the honor. One individual also is named.

Noirfalise is the greatest running back in Lions program history with his name still atop several career leaderboards nearly 40 years after he concluded his playing career. Noirfalise finished his career with 3,864 yards from 687 attempts, scoring 42 touchdowns on the ground with 17 games rushing for 100 or more yards, along with his 266 career points from 43 total touchdowns to rank first in each career category.

Currently he has the fourth and fifth most rushing yards in a season and the fourth and fifth most rushing touchdowns. He is also tied for the seventh most points scored in a season and is still the freshman single-season leader in rushing yards (919) and attempts (176), and among sophomore season ranks he is first in rushing touchdowns (13), second in yards (1,111) and third in attempts (195).

Among program ranks for juniors, Noirfalise is second in yards (1,114), third in rushing touchdowns (11) and fourth in attempts (181), and as a senior he ranks fifth in rushing touchdowns (9), seventh in rushing yards (720) and 10th in attempts (135).

He was a four-time NAIA All-District 16 and first-team All-CSIC selection during his time as a Lion, and was a three-time NAIA All-American to be one of two Lions to earn All-American honors three times in a career.