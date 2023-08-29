The Missouri State High School Activities Association has announced district assignments for the 2023 football and volleyball postseasons.

The Houston High School football team is in Class 2 District 4, also with Fair Grove, Forsyth, Liberty, Springfield Catholic, Strafford and Willow Springs.

Meanwhile, the HHS volleyball team is in Class 2 District 8, which also includes Belle, Bourbon, Dixon, Licking and Steelville.

The Lady Tigers got an early look at Licking when they hosted their county rivals in Tuesday’s season-opener.