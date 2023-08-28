The Houston High School Band with Director Sam Vielen on Hammons Field on Saturday evening during the playing of the national anthem. (Houston School District)

Dr. Tricia Benoist of Texas County Memorial Hospital was the winner of a contest to toss the first ball Saturday night at the Springfield Cardinals baseball game. The ballgame, with a Houston theme, benefited the band, which also played at Hammons Field. With Benoist is Jason Pounds, a Houston High School teacher who competed against her for the privilege. The person who raised the most money won. (Houston School District)

