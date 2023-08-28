Dr. Tricia Benoist of Texas County Memorial Hospital was the winner of a contest to toss the first ball Saturday night at the Springfield Cardinals baseball game. The ballgame, with a Houston theme, benefited the band, which also played at Hammons Field. With Benoist is Jason Pounds, a Houston High School teacher who competed against her for the privilege. The person who raised the most money won. (Houston School District)
Houston highlighted Saturday night at Springfield Cardinals game
Band, local youth softball team also recognized.