A Houston murder case set for a jury trial Monday was postponed, and the defendant is expected to enter a plea.

Adam Reams, 40, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse, all felonies, stemming from a 2001 case in Houston.

A judge this week postponed the trial that was set to last five days in Texas County Circuit Court. Instead, Reams is to appear at 10:30 a.m. Monday for a plea hearing. A judge recently denied a request from Reams’ St. Louis attorney, C. Christopher Lozano, to withdraw from the case.

Authorities allege Reams stabbed Billy Jack Hayes, 30, multiple times at a Broadway Street residence. Upon arrival, officers observed a man lying dead on the floor in a bedroom with stab wounds to the face, neck and significant amounts of blood in several locations in the house.

Reams is already in prison related to charges of driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of a Texas County accident with a physical injury on Feb. 4, 2021. The crime occurred before the murder.

Reams was transferred back to the Texas County Jail to await trial in the murder case.