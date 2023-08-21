The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•An officer was dispatched to Texas County Memorial Hospital on Aug. 7 regarding a report of a dog bite.

The officer made contact with a woman there who said her 13-year-old daughter had been playing in the front yard of their Ozark Street residence when a dog wandered by and she tried to pet it. The woman said the dog then chased her and either scratched her or bit her on the back.

Hospital staff confirmed it was a bite and the girl had one puncture wound.

The officer searched the area where the bite occurred but was unable to find the dog.

•Hayley L. Dodd, 27, of 19956 Wildwood Drive in Raymondville, was issued three citations for stealing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on July 8, July 10 and Aug. 4.