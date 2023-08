The Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department responded Monday to a collision at Oak Hill Drive and North U.S. 63 near the fairgrounds.

An investigation is underway, and a report will be issued by HPD.

Personnel with the City of Houston Fire Department work the scene of a two-vehicle crash Monday morning at U.S. 63 and Oak Hill Drive in Houston. (Photos by Doug Davison, Houston Herald)

Houston Police Department officer Josh Green, right, and fire chief Robbie Smith work in searing heat at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Monday morning at U.S. 63 and Oak Hill Drive in Houston