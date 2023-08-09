Sales tax revenue collected by Houston merchants during July was down compared to a year ago, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

A 1 cent sales tax earmarked for parks, police and fire generated $71,059.88 for the month of July. That’s down $6,226.84 from the same period a year ago.

A 1 cent general sales tax totaled $71,773.53. That’s a decrease of $9,454.66 from the same period last year.

A quarter-cent sales tax for transportation needs totaled $17,765.51 in the month of July. That’s down $1,558.82 from the same period last year.

A quarter-cent sales tax for utility work totaled $17,765.51 for the month. That is a decrease of $1,558.85 from the same period last year.

A use tax applied to out-of-state internet orders totals $27,806.08 for the month. That’s up $16,559.66 from the same period last year.