Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel matters during a special closed session at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The board:

Accepted the resignations of Kylie Lane, paraprofessional; Brooke Humphrey, paraprofessional; Nichole Patton, paraprofessional; Jamie Story, preschool teacher; Sarah Shelton, food service; and Jerry Chapman, custodian.

Employed Jason Pounds, sophomore class sponsor; Alexis Hunter, freshman volleyball coach; Travis Warner, shuttle bus driver/custodian; Preston Wade, building trades teacher; Emily Roberts, third-grade teacher; Hannah Bradley, middle school mathematics; Jeff Richardson, Tiger Development Academy director; Kristy IJames, FBLA sponsor and yearbook sponsor; Jode Huffman, bus driver; and Stuart Smith, high school mathematics.

The board adjourned at 6:03 p.m.