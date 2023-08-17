Members of the Houston board of education made several hiring decisions Monday during a meeting. Classrooms open Monday.

Members:

•Hired Winter Lee as a food service cook for the next school year.

•Employed Shane Rasor as high school social studies instructor for the new year.

•Hired Emily Cloud and Natasha Hawkins as paraprofessionals for the upcoming year.

•Selected Shayna Adams as middle school agriculture teacher for the new school year.

•Hired Marian (Chastity) Peterson as a paraprofessional for the 2023-2024 school year.