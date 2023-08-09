Members of the Houston board of education met Tuesday night to discuss policies, set the tax rate and hear updates on campus activities.

The new tax rate, which remained unchanged, is 2.75 (operation levy) and 0.80 (debt service levy).

New staff are on campus Wednesday, Aug. 9 starting at 11:30 a.m. School begins on Monday, Aug. 21.

The new Tiger Development Academy, headed by Jeff Richardson, will begin to give quarterly update reports to the board.

In other matters, members:

Approved the annual secretary of the board report.

Heard a presentation from the counseling department on the initiative and partnership with the National Center for Rural School Mental Health.

Accepted a resignation and hiring which will become publicly available on Friday, Aug. 11.

The full minutes can be found here: