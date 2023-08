The Houston School District hosted its second annual “School-a-Palooza” on Thursday.

During the event, dozens of organizations and businesses set up tables inside Hiett Gymnasium and offered numerous types of free items, including school supplies, toys, souvenirs, brochures and more.

Meanwhile, the event’s outside activities included a bounce house, a dunk tank and free hot dogs provided by West Plains Bank & Trust Company.

School begins in Houston on Monday, Aug. 21.

Already soaked from being dunked moments earlier, Houston Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Stephanie Adkins grimaces as she prepares to enter the water in the dunk tank outside Hiett Gymnasium.