Friday (Aug. 25) will mark the beginning of the 2023 season for the Houston High School football team, and the Houston R-1 School District has released guidelines for all home varsity football games.

•Gates will be unlocked 1 1/2 hours prior to kickoff for general admittance. Groups selling concessions can enter the football stadium after that time. Students helping with concessions or participating in game activities must be supervised by a faculty adviser.

•It is a tobacco-free campus. Smoking will not be allowed near the stadium.

•Elementary students will be expected to sit with a parent at all times during the game.

•Middle school students will be expected to sit in first two rows in the second set of bleachers. They will not be allowed to sit with the high school students in the first section as they have before. The middle school administrator will be supervising the middle school section. Middle school students not wanting to sit in the middle school section will need to sit with a parent.

•High school students will be expected to sit in the high school section located in the South side of the bleachers next to the band. High school students not sitting in the high school section will be expected to sit with a parent. The high school administrator will be supervising the high school section.

•Students may leave their assigned area to use the restroom and purchase items at the concessions.

•All students will be expected to abide by all student handbook policies at extracurricular events, including the dress code.

•No sitting on the concrete ledge along the rail will be permitted.

•As always, any student leaving the football stadium will need to pay to re-enter. No loitering in the parking lot.

•Please be mindful the high school student sections will be located in the lower south side of the bleachers in front of the cheerleaders. These students will be allowed to stand and cheer to show their school spirit.