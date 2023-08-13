This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association said it received multiple calls last week from its membership concerning a telephone scam.

Callers claimed to be from the rural electric cooperative and demanding payment and threatening disconnection if not paid within 30 minutes.

Intercounty never calls and threatens to turn off electricity, it said. It does not take payments over the telephone.

Persons with questions can call the cooperative at 866-621-3679.