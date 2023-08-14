

Keri was born in Houston, Mo. When her father’s job relocated, they transferred to Lexington in 1987 when Keri was just 3 years old.

Keri graduated from Lexington High School in 2003. Keri joined the workforce where she impacted many people’s lives.

Keri welcomed into the world the most beautiful little girl Arieana in 2005. Arieana was loved to the moon and back by her momma. They had more than just a mother-daughter relationship, they were true best friends.

When Keri’s health no longer allowed her to work outside the home, she still found ways to touch the lives around her. She cared for many kids in her home from infants to before and after school care. She volunteered countless hours at the school where her mom worked. She helped in many areas at Crosspoint Church from children’s church, cleaning and Bible quiz.

She gave her heart to the Lord and lived her life as a true example of Christ’s love. She worshipped God with her whole heart and wasn’t afraid to talk to you about her Jesus.

She had a generous spirt and the door in the Gayer home was never closed. It was always open for a friendly ear, a meal in need or even if you just needed a hug or smile that only Keri could give. She had a true love for people and would do anything for anyone even through her pain.

Keri loved to cook, work on puzzles, take care of her garden and flowers, watch movies, color and paint, play games, help her mom and grandma with baking, and making sure the house was decorated for the season.

Though we will miss her here on earth we rejoice in knowing she is no longer in pain and completely healed we will see her in her heavenly body once again.

She was preceded in death by her mother Teresa Gayer, grandfathers Larry Gayer and Dewaine Dunigan and many other loved ones that have gone on before her.

She is survived by her daughter Arieana Yarbrough of Lexington, Tenn.; father Larry and Pam Gayer of Lexington, Tenn.; brother Kevin and Cameron Gayer of Lexington, Tenn.; grandmothers Susan Gayer and Joyce Dunigan of Houston, Mo.; and her many aunts and uncles and cousins in Missouri and friends and those that loved her in Lexington, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to a memorial fund setup at the Lexington Credit Union for Arieana’s education fund.

Funeral services are 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Reed’s Chapel. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday and continue until time of service.

