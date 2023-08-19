Two Texas County fire departments were called Saturday to about 900 hay bales fully engulfed on Higgins Drive near Harry Road southeast of Licking.
Licking was called at about 11 a.m. About 30 minutes Raymondville was sought for mutual aid.
