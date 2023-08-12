A Licking man escaped injury Friday night in a crash in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Msgt. T.W. Meyer said a northbound 1996 Mazda B Series driven by Joey A. Flick, 45, of Licking, crossed the centerline and sideswiped a southbound 2021 Volkswagen driven by Shalaina Wenger, 41, of Koshkonong.

Wenger had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.

Both vehicles were totaled. Wenger was wearing a seatbelt; it was known if the other driver had a safety device on.