A Licking man was seriously hurt after an accident on Hwy. 137 Sunday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Deborah D. Booker, 58, of Bucyrus, was driving her 2017 Chevrolet Trax on Hwy. 137 one mile south of Licking when she went off the left side of the roadway, impacted a culvert and then a tree, patrol said.

Booker suffered minor injuries and refused treatment. Michael D. Clouse, 39, of Licking, a passenger, suffered serious injuries and was flown by Air Evac One to Mercy in Springfield.

Neither was wearing a safety device. The vehicle was totaled.

Investigating was Tpr. R. D. Crewse.