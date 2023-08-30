After winning the first set, the Houston High School volleyball team came up empty the rest of the way, as the Lady Tigers fell in four sets in their season-opening game against Licking Tuesday in Tiger Fieldhouse.

Houston prevailed 25-22 in the first set, but the visiting Lady Wildcats controlled the rest of the game, winning 25-16 in the second set and 25-11 in the third before closing out the victory in the best-of-5 contest with a 25-14 win in the fourth set.

The Lady Tigers came out fired up for their matchup with their county rivals, and led 11-4 in the first set after sophomore middle hitter Kynlee Weaver scored on a nicely-placed tip shot at the net.

Lady Tigers players prepare for a serve. From left, Angie Smith, Maddie Holder, Morgan McKinney and Kynlee Weaver.

Licking rallied and closed the gap to 2 points moments later, but Houston held on and took the set on a pair of late kills by senior outside hitter Angie Smith.

The Lady Wildcats turned the tables in the second set, taking an 8-1 lead with an outburst including 2 aces by senior Riley Moloney and another by junior Ralee Clayton, before cruising to the set victory.

The two teams traded runs early in the third set. Houston jumped out to a 3-0 advantage, but Licking then scored 8 straight points to take an 8-3 lead. The Lady Tigers answered with 4 straight to pull within a point at 8-7, but they scored only 4 more points in the set while the Lady Wildcats added 17.

Houston went on top 6-4 early in the fourth set, but behind senior outside hitter Hannah Medlock, Licking outscored the Lady Tigers 21-8 the rest of the way to secure the win. Medlock had a huge game for the Lady Wildcats, but was even bigger down the stretch, recording 4 kills and 2 aces in the final set.

Smith led Houston’s offense with a continuous onslaught of hard-hit balls from her position on the left side of the court, and scored almost at will at times. The rest of the Lady Tigers combined to produce several lengthy rallies, but Licking’s experienced and athletic upperclassmen responded by winning most of those rallies.

The Lady Tigers (0-1) hit the road for two nonconference games next week, traveling to Summersville on Tuesday and Mansfield on Thursday.