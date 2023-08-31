Margaret Vera (Luck) Bray, age 84, daughter of John and Grace Luck was born March 27, 1939, in Houston, Mo. She passed away Aug. 29, 2023, at Cox Hospital in Springfield.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, John and Grace Luck; husband, Herbert Bray; two brothers, Tom Luck and Robert Earl Luck; and sister, Kathleen Buchanan.

She is survived by three daughters Robin Fonda and husband Austin of Lebanon, Mo.; Dr. Stacy Bray of Joplin, Mo.; and Dixie Bailey and husband Wade of Ozark, Mo.; four sisters Nadine Dawson (Jerry), Elaine Swindell, Connie Farrell and Rhonda Hutsell (Vaughan); three grandchildren Liz Emerick (Ryne), Nathan Fonda (Sarah) and Emery Bailey; and three great-grandsons Edward and August Emerick and Leland Fonda; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Margaret grew up in Houston and graduated from Houston High School in 1957 and married Herbert Bray in 1965. She retired after working many years at HD Lee as a sewing operator. She and her husband co-owned Houston Auto Parts where she enjoyed serving the community for nearly 15 years.

She loved visiting with family and friends, sharing a meal and playing cards after family dinner. Margaret had quite a green thumb and loved gardening and yard work. Her little Shih Tzu poodle Berkely Jr. stole her heart and was her loyal companion for 14 years. She looked forward to seeing him again and being with Jesus.

She loved gospel music and attending gospel singings. For many years she enjoyed family outings at the lake and camping in her camper. She never met a stranger and always engaged in a lively conversation with everyone she met. She adored her grandchildren and always had special treats waiting for them on the kitchen counter. She will be missed by her family, friends, neighbors and all who knew and loved her.

A visitation for Margaret took place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service took place at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Ozark Baptist Church. Burial followed in Ozark Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ozark Cemetery in memory of Margaret. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.

