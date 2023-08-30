The Mark Twain National Forest is gearing up for the 30th annual National Public Lands Day (NPLD) and is seeking volunteers to assist with trail maintenance and planting projects, trash pickup and other activities aimed at restoring and caring for public lands.

The day is Saturday, Sept. 23.

Volunteers of all ages can participate in a variety of activities across the forest or people interested in supporting public lands.

To participate in PLD projects on the Mark Twain, visit a local ranger district office (South Sam Houston Blvd. in Houston) to speak to staff or complete a volunteer interest form at https://forms.office.com/g/QKnK3wDyeT.

Everyone who participates in a minimum service of two hours/and two virtual actions before Oct. 1 will get a fee-free voucher. The voucher will let one carload of people enjoy a free day-use visit to a site that normally charges a day-use fee.

Persons who aren’t quite ready to physically volunteer but want to show support for public lands can also choose to take the Mark Twain National Forest virtual stewardship pledge at https://forms.office.com/g/YFrG05eHtt.

Persons with questions about volunteering with Mark Twain National Forest or NPLD events can contact Natalie Casey, volunteer and service program manager, at natalie.casey@usda.gov.