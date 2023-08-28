Two men each face multiple felony charges after allegedly beating three people with a stick while they were asleep in an incident last Saturday in Licking.

Braiden Spangler, 21, of Camdenton, and Kaiden Weyant, 21, of Jefferson City, are each charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies responded to the Licking Police Department to contact a person reporting an assault and burglary that occurred on Mounty Drive. Three victims reported to deputies that they were awakened by two men who had entered their residence while they were asleep.

Lindsey said the victims reported being assaulted with a blunt object and empty hand strikes. After interviewing the victims, deputies contacted two suspects, who during interviews admitted to entering the residence armed with a stick and assaulting the victims.

Spangler and Weyant were incarcerated in the Texas County Jail pending a $50,000 bond.