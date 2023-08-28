The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Kent Simpson, 61, of 912 W. Highway 17 in Houston, was issued a citation for stealing under $750 after an incident at Walmart on Aug. 27.

An officer was dispatched to the store to speak with a woman, and she told the officer she had requested $100 cash from the machine at a self-checkout station, but had forgotten to take the money. She said it was gone when she went back to get it.

The officer observed surveillance video that clearly showed Simpson scanning items at the station, finding the cash and using part of it to make his purchase and keeping the rest.

The officer went to Simpson’s home, where he admitted to finding and using the money.

John M. Campbell, 48, of 6728 Ludy Street in Houston, was issued a citation for driving while suspended on Aug. 20.

Kristina M. Shelton, 45, of 211 Grand Avenue, Apt. 104, in Houston, was arrested Aug. 16 for having two active Texas County warrants, each for a felony possession of a controlled substance charge.